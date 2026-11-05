Olamide Fires Back: Our Culture No Be Diabolical!

Entertainment

Olamide Adedeji, our very own indigenous rap icon, no dey play when it comes to defending Nigerian culture. Olamide made a statement, stressing that our traditional practices should never be demonised or tagged as diabolical. For real, it’s like some people just want to write off our rich heritage, but Olamide is clearly not having it.

Where did this powerful message drop? Na for a video shared by actress Sotayo Gaga on her Instagram page on Wednesday.

Speaking with that unmistakable passion and pride, Olamide declared, “Promoting the culture and trying to sensitise people that our culture and tradition are not diabolical and should not be demonised, and we are proud of who we are, our culture, and our heritage. I’m a Yoruba boy. If you give me black soap, I will collect it.” You can feel the energy in those words, reminding us to stand tall and embrace who we are without apologies.

To show just how deep his roots run, he specifically cited black soap, our beloved ‘ose dudu’, as a traditional product he readily embraces. This wasn't just a casual mention; it was him stressing his strong identification with Yoruba culture, letting everyone know that these traditional items are a part of our daily lives, not some dark magic.

And for those unfamiliar, black soap — or ‘ose dudu’ as we proudly call it in Yoruba — is a skincare staple. It's made from all-natural goodness: plantain skins, cocoa pods, and palm kernel oil. No weird stuff, just pure, age-old recipes that work wonders. It's widely used for bathing and skincare, holding its place as a significant part of traditional African beauty practices. So, next time someone tries to talk down on our culture, tell them Olamide said our black soap is legit, and we're proud!