King Promise: My only rival na me, others are pure ginger!

Entertainment

Ghanaian music star King Promise, real name Gregory Bortey Newman, recently dropped some real talk on 'Drive Time' with Lexis Bill on Joy FM on Tuesday, October 27. The singer spilled the tea on his mindset regarding competition in the cutthroat music industry, making it clear that for him, the race is strictly a solo one.

King Promise no dey bother himself with who dey win pass or who get bigger hits when it comes to other artistes. For am, the real competition na himself, e just wan better him own craft every single time. He said, "I've never been but with myself. I'm in my own lane." This man is focused on his individual journey, no time for comparisons or unnecessary rivalries with his colleagues. He prefers to keep his eyes on his own paper, aiming for personal bests.

Wizkid's Wins? Pure Ginger!

E shock some people, but King Promise dey look at global stars like Wizkid, the Nigerian singer wey sabi, and instead of feeling threatened, he just dey get inspired to chase bigger milestones. He specifically mentioned Wizkid selling out London's O2 Arena as a perfect example of what can be achieved. That kind of win just makes him believe say similar accomplishments are possible for Ghanaian artistes too. "You see Wizkid do something like, ‘Ah bro, he sold out the O2, I want to do it too one day.’ Why was it him and it's not me? That's my mentality," he revealed. Instead of letting jealousy or any negative vibe enter his mind, he uses other people's success as pure motivation. If he sees something 'nice' that another artiste has done, he takes it as inspiration to do even better, rather than allowing it to put 'spite' in him.

He also believes say most of this industry rivalry na fans dey exaggerate am. According to him, fans usually dey pit musicians against each other based on awards, popularity, and career milestones, even when the artistes themselves no dey see am like that. This man is definitely speaking sense; fans too like to create Wahala where there is none, feeding into narratives of beef that might not even exist behind the scenes.

King Promise no dey ever get comfortable with him past achievements. E dey always look for new opportunities and set fresh targets instead of settling for previous accomplishments. Always forward ever, backward never! This continuous search for new horizons is what keeps him pushing boundaries.

Real Friendships Over Industry Beef

Beyond the music, King Promise gave shoutouts to the real ones in his corner. He talked about his strong friendship with Nigerian musician and entrepreneur Mr Eazi, saying their bond started way back around 2012, even before either of them had dropped any major banger. Their friendship just grew naturally over time, e no be say dem plan collaboration from day one; it was a genuine connection.

Mr Eazi definitely left him with some wisdom, influencing his outlook, especially with his unwavering confidence, his directness in communication, and his sharp business-oriented mindset. Their relationship pass just music; the two frequently exchange ideas and experiences, showing that their connection runs deeper than industry collaborations. He also highlighted his long-standing connections with Ghanaian musical group R2Bees and rapper Sarkodie, explaining say these kind of relationships matter because dem dey built on genuine friendship. For him, these authentic bonds are more valuable than any fleeting industry rivalry. Na real G's only!

What's Cooking Next?

The Ghanaian singer dey look forward, with plenty plans for his career both for Ghana and internationally. Expect new music to drop, music videos, an album and his 'Promise Land' event. He even hint say e fit drop another song before this year finishes, although he no give us a specific release date yet. So, keep your eyes peeled and your speakers ready!

For King Promise, the main focus still dey on building on all he don achieve, expanding his reach to wider audiences, and continually setting bigger goals instead of dey measure his progress against other musicians. He's carving his own path, and we stan a focused king!