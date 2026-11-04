Odunlade Adekola celebrates wife Ruth on her birthday

Entertainment

Nollywood actor Odunlade Adekola didn't come to play on Monday, November 2, 2026, when he took to Instagram to celebrate his wife, Deaconess Ruth Abosede Adekola's birthday. Our favourite funny man went all soft, spilling the tea on how he met his queen.

He dropped major throwbacks, reminiscing about how he met her about 22 years ago. Talk about shooting your shot! The actor recalled walking up to her and making his intentions clear, saying, "I saw Madam Ruth Abosede Adekola about 22 years ago! I walked up to her and said My friend! I see what I want in you, can you be mine?" Chai, that's bold o!

It wasn't just talk, sha. He became fully engaged to the "MOTHER of our KINGS" 20 years ago, proving his game was strong from day one. Odunlade didn't forget to pray for their home, wishing her more blessings. He also wished her a happy birthday.

Forget all those subtle approaches, sometimes you just need to be direct like Odunlade. Who knew our oga of comedy had such a romantic side? We stan a man who knows what he wants and goes for it!