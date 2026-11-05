Omoni Oboli and MTN drop seven Christmas movies, we dey ready!

Entertainment

Omoni Oboli, the Nollywood actress and filmmaker we all rate, just dropped a massive announcement that's got fans talking. She's teamed up with MTN Nigeria to bring us not one, not two, but seven amazing movies this Christmas. Talk about an early Christmas present!

The queen herself shared the gist on her Instagram page on Wednesday, letting us know this huge project has been kept under wraps for some time. "I’m beyond grateful to God for this incredible partnership with MTN @mtnng to bring you not 1, not 2, but 7 AMAZING MOVIES this Christmas!!!" she wrote, and honestly, we felt her excitement through the screen. She also teased fans that the festive season will bring a thrilling lineup. No be small ting o!

The announcement happened at a lively event where other Nollywood faces showed up, including BBNaija star Chimsom Chuka. Pictures from the event showed Christmas-themed movie posters in the background, making us even more curious about what Omoni has cooked up. If you know Omoni Oboli, you know she's a trendsetter, especially with her digital moves.

She's even been called the “Queen of Nollywood YouTube Romance” for a reason. Her romantic drama, Love in Every Word, which she dropped on her Omoni Oboli TV YouTube platform, shattered traditional Nollywood streaming metrics, raking in over ten million views in just four days! This woman no dey play when it comes to giving us content. So, with seven movies on the way with MTN, we know this Christmas go loud.

Who else is already clearing their watch list?