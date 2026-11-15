Our Queen Tems Lands Big Role: EP For 'Children of Blood and Bone' Soundtrack!

Entertainment

Tems, the Grammy-winning singer, don chop another big one! She has been announced as the executive music producer for the official soundtrack of ‘Children of Blood and Bone,’ a new film directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood. This is not small work, and we are here for all of it!

Our girl no dey play around with the lineup too. The soundtrack, which was recently unveiled in an Instagram post, go feature a whole squad of African superstars, including Burna Boy, the Nigerian singer, Ayra Starr, Fireboy DML, BNXN, and Kold AF. Talk about bringing the fire!

Tems herself dey ginger for this one. She talk say the selection na big honour and inspired her to "curate a lovely soundtrack" for all music lovers. "I really cannot wait for you to hear it," she yarn. E even get better gist: she promise new songs from her and her "very, very special friends."

According to the film producers, the official soundtrack go drop on November 20. Make una mark calendar! As for the movie itself, e go show for cinemas on January 15, 2027, in IMAX, courtesy of Paramount Pictures. So you know say the visuals go make sense too.

The film, ‘Children of Blood and Bone,’ is set in the mythical, Yorùbá-inspired kingdom of Orisha. The story follows a young woman called Zelie as she embarks on a dangerous mission to bring back the magic her people lost. It's an adaptation of Nigerian-American author Tomi Adeyemi’s bestselling fantasy novel. Imagine our culture on a global screen like that, with our music to match!

Director Gina Prince-Bythewood shared a teaser of the film in July, which showed the production happening in South Africa. She posted behind-the-scenes footage on Instagram, calling the whole thing "incredible" and stressing her dream to unite the diaspora through this film. With Tems handling the music, we are sure this diaspora connection go be strong!

This move by Tems just shows say Nigerian talent no dey carry last. From stage performances to executive production, she dey conquer everything. Who else is ready to hear this soundtrack, because we know it go be epic?