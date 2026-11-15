Femi Adebayo drops wig and gown, spills why Nollywood was the real deal

Entertainment

Nollywood actor and filmmaker Femi Adebayo has finally explained why he decided to leave his legal practice and fully embrace acting in 2005. According to him, it was a mix of promising financial prospects and an undeniable passion for entertainment.

Femi was called to the Nigerian Bar in 2003 and actually went ahead to practice litigation, even standing before the court for about two years. But something kept pulling him towards the acting world. He shared his journey on the Afrobeats podcast, which was published on Saturday. He started acting because he wanted to do what his father does, but soon realised that “it was paying more and I felt more passionate about it.” For real, who no like alert? He even confessed he felt happier doing film than the law he studied in school.

Now, his father, veteran actor Adebayo Salami, famously known as Oga Bello, had his own dreams for Femi. Oga Bello himself wanted to study law but couldn't because his family faced financial difficulties back then. So, when Femi first mentioned he wanted to study law, his dad was incredibly happy, seeing his own dream come to life through his son.

However, when Femi eventually dropped the wig and gown in 2005, his father's reaction was a mix of emotions. Femi said his dad was “in between being happy that somebody was taking after him in the acting world and at the same time dropping the wig and gown that he had wanted to hold.” But no wahala, Femi confirmed that his father eventually understood and appreciated the path he chose.

So, if the money and passion choke, which one you go follow?