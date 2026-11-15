How TheRealFunke is turning digital influence into enterprise

Entertainment

Millions of people know TheRealFunke for her rib-cracking videos, lit livestreams, and that engaging social media personality that just pulls you in. But beyond all the humour and online buzz that has made her a familiar face everywhere, from TikTok to Instagram, TheRealFunke has another story we need to hear: the one about her being a proper businesswoman. This girl isn't just making us laugh; she's building an empire!

Omo, talk about starting early! Back in 2019, while she was still in school, Tolani Oluwafunke Arowolo, who we all know as TheRealFunke, dropped Funkyskincare & Cosmetics. It was a beauty business that she started to introduce her products to customers. Initially, she didn't even realize how much social media would ginger her business. It was just about getting her products out there. Her journey since then has been a masterclass in how online visibility and business growth go hand in hand.

From Skits to Skincare: The Birth of a Brand

Fast forward to today, and TheRealFunke is holding it down with more than 5.6 million followers scattered across TikTok, Facebook, and Instagram. According to figures from November 2026, she's got about 2.5 million fans on TikTok, another 2.3 million chilling on Facebook, and a solid 815,000 on Instagram. She's really navigating that sweet spot where entertainment, digital influence, and entrepreneurship collide. But as she's found out, getting people's attention? That's one thing. Turning all that attention into long-lasting business relationships? Omo, that's a whole different ball game.

She openly admits that when she first launched Funkyskincare & Cosmetics in 2019, her focus was purely on building the brand and making sure people knew her products. She was all about the grind, but the social media part? Not so much. “When I started Funkyskincare & Cosmetics in 2019, my focus was on building the business and getting people to know my products. I didn’t fully understand how much social media could change the way a business operates,” she confessed. But as her online audience blew up, her eyes opened wide. Social media suddenly became way more than just a place to drop pictures and videos; it was a goldmine for reaching potential customers, gisting with them, and pushing her products. As her audience grew, she realised that social media could help her reach customers, build relationships and promote her products, and that entrepreneurship requires continuous learning.

Beyond Likes: Turning Followers into Customers

Now, for plenty of entrepreneurs out there, having millions of followers would look like a direct ticket to a massive customer base. But TheRealFunke, sharp as ever, understands that just because your numbers are high, it doesn't automatically mean your sales will be too. People can enjoy her hilarious videos and connect with her personality without necessarily opening their wallets for her skincare line. She points out that having millions of followers does not mean having millions of customers. It's a truth bomb for anyone thinking internet fame equals automatic riches.

So, what's the secret sauce, you ask? She believes the real difference between just getting attention and actually bringing in business is the value her brand brings to the table. It's not just about the likes, it's about the trust. In her words, engagement brings attention, but trust and the value on offer are what turn it into patronage. This means your brand needs to offer something tangible before people drop their hard-earned money.

The Trust Factor: Standing Out in a Saturated Market

Her journey has also shaped her views on competition. Many businesses offer similar products. She believes entrepreneurs need to figure out what makes their own brand stand out from the crowd. No time to dey copy and paste, abeg. Drawing on starting a business while still in school, she advises entrepreneurs not to try too hard to be like everyone else and to understand what makes their business different from the many selling similar products. It's about finding your unique flavour in a pot of jollof rice.

So, how do you stand out? TheRealFunke highlighted product quality, top-tier customer service, and the entire customer experience as major keys. You can't just sell; you have to serve! Selling beauty products online, especially things people apply directly to their skin, comes with a huge responsibility. Customers are not just looking for fine packaging; they need to know exactly what they're putting on their bodies.

According to her, just having fine product displays and smooth marketing lines isn't enough to build consumer confidence. "Trust is very important in the beauty industry because people want to be sure about what they are applying to their skin. When customers shop online, they rely on the information you provide and their confidence in your brand,” she explained. This means businesses have to be upfront and honest about their products, no room for exaggerated promises just to make sales. She says advertising alone cannot build trust. And those customer recommendations? Those legendary word-of-mouth endorsements? She says you have to earn them. A satisfied customer may recommend a business to others, she says, but that recommendation has to be earned. Na pure truth she dey yarn.

Balancing the Grind: Creator vs. CEO

For content creators who also run businesses, balancing the entertainment side with commercial interests can be a real headache. Your audience might follow you because you're hilarious or you just have that personality that keeps them glued, but they definitely don't want every single interaction to feel like a sales pitch. TheRealFunke knows this distinction well and she's super mindful of it. Even though making money is part of the package when you have massive digital influence, she's careful not to let promotional content swallow up the original reasons people followed her in the first place.

She says she tries not to make everything about selling, because people follow her for different reasons and she has to respect that. She believes that any promotions should blend seamlessly into the kind of content her followers already enjoy. Not every post has to be an advert, she says. For her, that sacred relationship with her audience is everything. "Being TheRealFunke is not just about having followers; it is about the relationship I have built with them. I do not want to lose that relationship by focusing too much on monetisation.” This babe truly understands the assignment!

Starting a beauty business while still in school and then building a digital community of millions, all while keeping it real? TheRealFunke is definitely showing us that with smart moves and genuine hustle, you can turn your online influence into serious entrepreneurial power. Who says you can't be funny and make money?