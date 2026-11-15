A-Listers Don Collect: TV Salaries No Dey Joke!

Entertainment

Peak TV may be over, but peak TV salaries haven't gone away.

That streaming revolution ehn, e just scatter everything! The biggest stars are still nabbing impressive paychecks for topline series on the small screen. This move to streaming really changed the game, turning our TV screens into prime money-making spots for superstars.

Stars like Selena Gomez, Nicolas Cage and Zendaya are among those named in the headline of the report. The downturn in original series production has tightened up the marketplace overall, but the biggest stars are still earning impressive paychecks.

So even if peak TV may be over, peak TV salaries haven't gone away. Abeg, who fit tell me which celeb agency I go join make I start collecting my own share of this TV kudi?