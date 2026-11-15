Funke Akindele Wants ₦5bn For ‘The Four’: She No Dey Joke!

Entertainment

Nollywood actress and filmmaker Funke Akindele don set a massive ₦5 billion box-office target for her incoming movie, ‘The Four: No One Fights Alone’, showing say she dey confident about the film’s hustle before it even hits the cinemas.

She yarned her big plans during a fireside chat with media boss Chude Jideonwo at the Creative Africa Nexus Weekend for Lagos. Na Jideonwo actually suggested the ₦5 billion mark, and Akindele welcomed the target, even saying they fit aim higher if the film scatter market and reach that goal.

Her comments just show how Nollywood dey grow, especially with naija films consistently pulling large crowds and making serious money at the box office. But that’s not all; Akindele also used the opportunity to defend her marketing style. Some people dey complain say she too dey promote her films, but she insist say promoting a film correctly is key to making sure everybody sees it.

‘The Four: No One Fights Alone’ dey set to open for Nigerian cinemas on December 11, 2026. Before then, the international premiere go happen for London on November 29, 2026. The film story na about Esosa and three women wey leave their community go city, all because they want secure the future of a young man they love. Their journey go test their friendship, loyalty, and determination as they face plenty challenges.

The production also dey showcase Nigerian culture, mixing fashion, music, and the beautiful Adire fabrics. Singer Waje and Afrobeats artiste Shoday also dey linked to the project,

Funke Akindele don prove say she be one of Nollywood’s biggest money-makers, with blockbusters like ‘Omo Ghetto: The Saga’, ‘Battle on Buka Street’, ‘A Tribe Called Judah’, ‘Everybody Loves Jenifa’, and ‘Behind the Scenes’ already under her belt. With December 11, 2026, approaching, everybody dey watch to see if 'The Four' fit chase that ₦5 billion and set another record. Your popcorn ready?