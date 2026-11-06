African Music Drop: From Amapiano Banger To Soulful Vibez, E Choke!

Entertainment

The hottest new music from across the continent is here, and this week no different. The latest "African Music You Need to Hear This Week" round-up is loaded with fresh Afrobeats and amapiano hits. And if you still never listen, the latest Afrobeats Intelligence podcast featuring Afrobeats star Magixx is out!

New Vibes On The Block

First up, PSON, the guy from DRC, dey carry a distinctive swagger wey hard to miss. On “Madame,” he links up with Ghana’s KOJO BLAK, turning that undeniable vibe into a whole song about giving and receiving love. The melodies are heavenly, and the whole jam just hits different – trust us, you go surrender to the allure of that love!

Then we have Lodú, who gave us her "Wine & Honey EP" back in July. That EP carry the original “Olówó Orími,” a track wey just capture that sweet feeling of being in love and hoping everything go work out fine. She’s definitely from the “Așa school” of pulling at your heartstrings till those feelings burst into song. For the remix, she called up Savy Henry, who just added another layer of warmth to an already complete masterpiece. Wetin dey happen? Pure gold!

Sylent Nqo also dey serenade us with a powerful pen. He expresses desire for that long-term, permanent kind of love. The guitar in this one dey sparkle and shine, complementing his romantic lyrics with equally colourful chords that will surely tug at your heart and calm your spirit. E sweet die!

And for two minutes plus of pure fire, Winny dey show us her impeccable bounce and undeniable charm with “One Day.” Her voice? Bros, it fit shatter glass and drive audio levels straight into the red! All that greatness and masterful impact packed into such a short time, produced by Puffybeatz. You need to hear this one.

Amapiano & Dancehall Takeover

Stixx, one-third of the legendary trio that gave us the era-defining “Kings of Kwapi Vol. 1” (alongside Sam Deep and Nvcho), just dropped “Destiny.” This album is all about alignment, hustling, and getting results. The guest list alone tells you we’re in the big leagues: Kabza De Small, Babalwa M, Kelvin Momo, Nanette, and his longtime collaborator Nvcho, who features on four of the twenty tracks. From the cinematic intro to the neck-snapping club bangers, Stixx dey chart the course of a visionary, wey time go just have to catch up with his innovations. We’re talking big boy moves!

Uganda’s very own A Pass, a shining light in the continent’s growing dancehall scene, also came through with “Shillingi.” He rides a beat that’s more Afro than pure dancehall, finding that sweet spot between reggae’s calm one-drop rhythm and the shimmering edges of pop music. The result? An earworm you won’t be taking off repeat anytime soon. Get ready to whine!

Representing Nairobi, Miss Kamweru and Maandy just served us “Manzi wa Nairobi,” just in time for summer. The sounds are big and all-encompassing, straight from the dancehall playbook. The lyrics are warm and affectionate, full of that unmistakable desire to please. Trust us, the vibe is off the scale when these two link up!

Bars, Beats & Lagos Hustle

Speaking of Lagos hustle, Aema’s “20 Again” sounds like a promise of youth, capturing all the excitement of living life and discovering new things. Her superpower is how she conjures word combinations that just evoke deep feelings. That’s the Lagos spirit, pushing against rest and leaning into the grind! The song dey expand and contract, exploring youthful abandon in refreshing ways. Relatable much?

Still on that realness, Hildah Watiri from Nairobi pushes against expectations with “Don’t Walk Away,” featuring Nonny Mthiya. This one is a beautifully adorned piece of work. She melts into the song, filtering and rearranging to create a whole different world. Her sense of defeat is masked by some of the most heartwarming melodies. So deep!

And lastly, Maglera Doe Boy pays homage to one of kwaito’s greatest groups, TKZee, on “Izinja 2.0.” The original was TKZee’s response to negative press back then, with hard-hitting beats and a defiant message. Maglera Doe Boy’s version takes that foundation and just shatters all boundaries of genre and imagination. It’s a linguistic masterclass, moving between Spanish, Sesotho, isiZulu, and Spitori – a proper cultural moment! This song dropped the same week he premiered his film, “Mzansi: The Movie,” which already dey get positive reviews. Plus, Sir Trill dipped into his rap bag to bring greatness, and the chemistry between 25K and Maglera Doe Boy is just too much!

So, which of these fire tracks are you adding to your playlist first?