Runtown Don Enter "Phase Two" for Real: Wetin Dey Happen?

Entertainment

"Mad Over You" by Runtown? Omo, that song literally changed the game back in late 2016! E blow everywhere, dominating our radio stations and echoing across the globe throughout 2017. But if you think Runtown is about to chase another monster pop hit just for the hype, you're wrong. Our bobo don enter "phase two" of his career, and he's not looking back at all.

So, wetin be this "phase two" he's talking about? Simply put, Runtown is all about making music that feels "transcendent." Forget the chase for quick, massive pop bangers; he's more interested in exploring experimental sounds and digging deep into his core sound. Since 2019, he's been away from the super-pop scene, using that time like a scientist in a lab, learning and growing. For him, this period was crucial, a foundation for the next level. Consistency for Runtown now means growth, not just dropping music for dropping sake. He wants fans to come back and see what he's been up to.

Now, how exactly is he pulling this off, this new chapter? Runtown says the biggest lesson he learned is not to overthink it. He believes that the more time you spend creating, the more the universe rewards you. So, when he's in the studio, he just dedicates his time, tweaking sounds and letting inspiration flow. E go just dey there, and suddenly, he finds new layers or even completely new songs hidden within one idea. The key word for him right now is "fun." E just dey have fun with the music again, especially with pop. Imagine, for most of his pop songs, Runtown says he does 70% of the production himself! Na him dey hear the sound coming to his head and puts it down, with the producer contributing too. This new era, he says, is all about releasing music like that – pure, unforced vibes, from his Afrofusion style.

This focus on transcendence no just start now. Runtown points to his sophomore album, Signs, as a sound playbook and resume album for this direction. He said they were so careful not to put a pop song on it. There was just one, "Things I Know," which he later realized was pop after he shot the video. So, he decided not to release the video, because he wanted Signs to be an album people could always reference in the studio for inspiration, music that transcends popularity. E wanted it to be like a scrapbook that becomes a blueprint for sound, unlike his earlier Ghetto University era.

This new energy no just dey in the studio o. Last September, Runtown gave us a proper glimpse into "phase two" at Spotify's inaugural Surround Sound show in Lagos. Forget buying tickets; Spotify invited his most loyal fans for an intimate, exclusive experience at Livespot. E even introduced his new band, a proper "cultural mix" with musicians from Ghana, blending both cultures. He talked about how it was tough initially blending their styles, but with time, they found common ground. During the show, Runtown took center stage, literally, performing on an oval-shaped platform, surrounded by fans on all sides. The setlist was a whole journey, from old-school Ghetto University jams like "Lagos to Kampala" and "Gallardo" to recent experimental tracks like "Mood Swings" and "End of Life" which both dropped last year. Plus, e even debuted a fresh one called "Emotional Shit" – a proper "phase two" sneak peek. The whole performance is available to watch on Spotify now, if you want to catch the vibe.

For those eagerly awaiting new sounds, Runtown don set plans. E go drop an EP before the end of this year (2026), and then a full album in 2027. So, prepare for consistent drops, but with that new, refined Runtown flavour we're hearing about.

But let's be honest, Runtown no send for the current state of Afrobeats. He dey call am the "brain-rot era"! Chai! According to him, fans just want a new song every week. He feels say we need to just have fun with the music and not overthink it, because pop culture is all about fun. He said the music is now more like Afrofusion. Wetin be your take on his "brain-rot" comment? E make sense or e too harsh for the scene right now?