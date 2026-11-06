Kim Kardashian shows how to drop a proper birthday shout-out for your sister

Entertainment

Kim Kardashian recently decided to remind everyone what true sisterly love looks like, making sure her sister Kendall Jenner knew she’d always have her back. If you've been wondering how to celebrate your family members like a celeb, pay attention – Kim just dropped the blueprint.

First, you need to hit the archives. Kim took to her Instagram Stories to celebrate Kendall's birthday by digging out a throwback picture. This wasn't just any old photo; it was a tender childhood moment showing Kim kissing a baby Kendall while they were chilling together in bed. Talk about making a post personal!

Next up, the message. No dry text here, abeg. Kim paired that precious photo with words that spoke straight to the heart, promising to always be there. She wrote, “My little baby Kenny. Happiest of birthdays. I know this year is gonna bring you so much joy and I can’t wait to be right by your side to witness another magical year.”

To make sure the message hits home, don't forget to tag the person you're celebrating, just like Kim tagged Kendall in the post. And for that extra touch of affection? A simple, heartfelt “I love you” to round things off. Even though Kendall is a grown woman now, Kim still sees her as her “little baby,” showing their bond runs deeper than current trends.

This move wasn't a one-off for the Kardashian-Jenner clan. Birthdays in that family are prime time for sharing old photographs and celebrating their relationships, like how Kim, Kourtney, and Khloé even explored fiction together with their book, Dollhouse. So, whether it’s for family celebrations or public appearances, they always show up for each other.

Kim’s latest tribute was straightforward, focusing on wishing Kendall nothing but joy and highlighting the many memories they still have ahead. It's about making your people feel seen and loved, no extra unnecessary drama needed.

So, who's your “baby Kenny” that needs this kind of major love and support? Go show them!