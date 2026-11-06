Vector taps into Ronaldo’s Portugal drama, compares it to Afrobeats generation clash

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Wahala be like bicycle, and for Portugal national team, e don burst tire! Our Naija rap veteran, Vector, don drop hin two cents on the matter, giving us a deep cultural take on the reported cold war between Cristiano Ronaldo and the younger generation of players. E clear say some things just be universal!

First things first, omo, Cristiano Ronaldo don shock the whole world! The 41-year-old Al Nassr striker announced yesterday, November 5, say he dey retire from international football. This brought an end to a 23-year international career that ran from August 2003 to November 2026. CR7, wey get a record 234 international appearances and 146 goals, don carry Portugal reach glory, captaining them to the 2016 UEFA European Championship, the 2019 UEFA Nations League, and the 2024 UEFA Nations League titles. But e choke us say his abrupt exit come because of serious gbas-gbos with head coach Jorge Jesus.

Ronaldo was substituted in the 67th minute during a Nations League opener against Wales in September, and then benched against Norway. The tension don dey brew for a while, and Ronaldo then departed the training camp. Phew! This wahala with Jesus just scattered the existing tension wey don dey build up because Ronaldo, even at 41, still dey inside the Portugal national team. Fans have noticed a lack of sufficient deference from the new crop towards the captain. Na there Vector come in, pointing out the familiar pattern.

Our own rap veteran, Vector, apparently sabi this specific vibe, and he no waste time to yarn his mind on social media. According to Vector, "This reported tensions around CR7 from the newer Portuguese players reminds me of when i saw an interview and a new artist was complaining that established artists don’t want to retire for his likes to shine. Lol." Omo, the resemblance na uncanny! It's like everybody wants their turn, but who go shift for who?

Vector's talk no just be small talk, e capture the real gist wey fans don dey carry for head about the Portuguese team. People don dey compare wetin dey happen for Portugal to the Argentina national team, where younger players openly reverence Lionel Messi. Argentine stars rallied around their captain, actively facilitating his brilliance to secure the 2021 Copa América, the 2022 FIFA World Cup, and the 2024 Copa América titles. Talk about team spirit!

Honestly, the way Vector take relate am to our music scene just make plenty sense.