Entertainment

Alright, fam, listen up! Detty December 2026 don dey show face, and the first headline act, our very own Big Wiz, Wizkid, don drop him ticket prices for his show. He's kicking off the Detty December Fest in Lagos on December 18. General Access tickets go for a cool ₦50,000, Golden Circle na ₦150,000, and if you want to be a proper big boy or babe, VIP Standing is chilling at ₦300,000. These figures came out in August.

Now, here's the ginger: the naira don gather small power since last December. It was around ₦1,446 to the dollar then, but now it's rocking near ₦1,346 on the official market today – that's like a seven per cent stronger currency! So, the question on everyone's lips is: will this strong naira make our Detty December cheaper? Or are we still going to be coughing out our life savings?

Detty December no be joke for Lagos. Na the season where everybody dey turn up for concerts, parties, and general enjoyment. The MO Africa Company’s report, The Economics of Euphoria, estimated that Detty December 2025 alone generated a massive ₦396.5 billion in consumer spending across Lagos. The entertainment sector it sits inside is worth $10.8 billion. But last December, the whole thing turned into serious gbas gbos about how fans were getting priced out, with a single ₦300,000 ticket worth more than four months of the ₦70,000 minimum wage.

The Detty December Dilemma

So, let's put Wizkid's numbers side-by-side with last year's. For Detty December 2025, VIP Standing tickets for Asake's show on December 24 were ₦300,000, while Davido's Christmas Day concert and Rema's show were ₦250,000 each. Flavour's and Olamide's shows settled at ₦120,000. Now, Big Wiz's VIP Standing for his upcoming show is still at ₦300,000. And his ₦50,000 entry ticket matches what Kizz Daniel's and BNXN's Lagos shows charged in 2025. Wetin dey play? Even though Wizkid's night has a different promoter and venue from Flytime Fest, this is the only 2026 headliner price we have for now.

Interestingly, for our diaspora fans who go pay in dollars, that ₦300,000 ticket that was about $207 last December is now roughly $223. So, for them, the ticket actually dey more expensive by about seven per cent!

Why Are Prices Still High?

So, if the naira dey gain weight, why are ticket prices still doing "gbera"? Promoters have their own side of the gist. Michael Odiong, CEO of Premier Records, explained that costs for venues, security, sound, lights, and logistics have all gone up. According to him, promoters have had to raise prices to cover expenses and profit. Obi Asika, director general of the National Council for Arts and Culture, also said ticket prices are set by promoters.

Naira Stronger, But Pockets Still Weeping?

Now, let's look at where this stronger naira actually fits in. For promoters, e go help small with foreign headliners' fees and imported equipment like lighting and sound gear, since those are paid in dollars. So, those things will cost about seven per cent less in naira compared to a year ago. However, things like venue hire, security, and local crews are all paid for in naira, and the exchange rate no dey do anything for those costs. So, it's not a full-scale save for the promoters.

What To Expect From The Rest of The Season

While Wizkid don show us his hand, we still dey wait for the real test of whether things go change. Flytime Fest, which caused the loudest complaints last year, is coming back between December 22 to 24 at the Eko Convention Centre. Its headliners had not been announced as of October. Also, Davido's three-night residency at the National Theatre, from December 17 to 19, had no published prices when last reported. When those two drop their figures, then we go truly know if this stronger naira go mean anything for our pockets or if we still dey pay the same Detty December tax.

So, will a stronger naira make Detty December 2026 cheaper? Based on the prices we've seen so far, the answer na clear "no". Both the ₦50,000 entry and the ₦300,000 VIP tier are matching last year's rates, meaning that seven per cent naira gain no even reach our pockets. This could change if Flytime and Davido decide to play nice and price their shows below last year's ₦250,000 to ₦300,000 range. But until then, better budget like you did last year, and if you're really trying to make it in, that ₦50,000 tier is your best bet. Abi una ready to empty una account for Detty December?