Entertainment

Rema no dey carry last o! Our very own Afrobeats international export just dropped an interactive game called 'E-Mortal Boy' on November 16, 2026. This mad tin is part of the promo for his seven-track EP, which shares the same catchy title, and we get to play it on our phones!

Forget regular music promotion; Rema decided to add a whole digital entertainment vibe to his project's rollout. This way, fans can interact with 'E-Mortal Boy' beyond just listening to music. So smart!

For those ready to jump in, the 'E-Mortal Boy' game is a full-on race through obstacles, with enemy attacks and shooting challenges. You guide a central character through different stages, dodging gunfire and shooting at opponents to move forward. To play, just visit playemortalboy.com, rotate your phone to landscape mode, and hit that play button. The left control helps you navigate your character, while the right one lets you shoot. If you lose, no shaking, you can either restart or submit your score to the leaderboard and see how you stack up against other fans.

This game is just a taste of what's coming, because the 'E-Mortal Boy' EP itself is scheduled to drop on November 20, 2026. And guess who he's got on the project? Only top-tier collabs with OGs like Wizkid, BNYX, and London. Looks like Rema is really about to burst our head with this one!