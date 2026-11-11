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Cazulee drops new banger, 'IGBAYI'

Mandy Mandopoulos · 11 November 2026

Nigerian singer, songwriter and performer Cazulee is back on the music scene with a new single titled "IGBAYI". The record shows off his musical creativity and his distinctive street-pop sound.

The song blends contemporary Afrobeats vibes with the energetic elements of Nigerian street music. It carries an infectious rhythm and a memorable arrangement, suitable for parties, street playlists and everyday listening.

The record was produced by Nigerian music producer BadAss, who delivers a vibrant instrumental that complements Cazulee's vocal performance. The production mixes rhythmic percussion, catchy melodies and contemporary Afrobeat sounds. This track is a whole mood, from start to finish.

So, if you're looking for the next jam to pepper your speakers, Cazulee just delivered! Are you ready to add "IGBAYI" to your playlist?

With information from public sources, Wikipedia, YouTube, Instagram and TikTok.