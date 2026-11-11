Cazulee drops new banger, 'IGBAYI'

Entertainment

Nigerian singer, songwriter and performer Cazulee is back on the music scene with a new single titled "IGBAYI". The record shows off his musical creativity and his distinctive street-pop sound.

The song blends contemporary Afrobeats vibes with the energetic elements of Nigerian street music. It carries an infectious rhythm and a memorable arrangement, suitable for parties, street playlists and everyday listening.

The record was produced by Nigerian music producer BadAss, who delivers a vibrant instrumental that complements Cazulee's vocal performance. The production mixes rhythmic percussion, catchy melodies and contemporary Afrobeat sounds. This track is a whole mood, from start to finish.

So, if you're looking for the next jam to pepper your speakers, Cazulee just delivered! Are you ready to add "IGBAYI" to your playlist?