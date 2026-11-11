DJ Mo' drops BNXN chill songs mix, and it's pure cruise control

Entertainment

BNXN sabi do music wey go enter your soul, no cap. And if you’ve been looking for tunes to just kick back and relax with, DJ Mo has heard your prayers. Omo, this new mix of BNXN's “chill songs” is exactly what the doctor ordered for those long listening sessions when you don't need all that party ginger. It’s not about turning up, it’s about settling in and letting the melodies wash over you. Straight up good vibes!

From way back when he was still Buju, to all his recent drops, DJ Mo carefully picked the records that highlight BNXN's unique sound. We’re talking about those smooth melodies and that signature laid-back delivery that just makes you feel good. You know how some artists scream for your attention? BNXN just whispers, and you're hooked. That's the energy DJ Mo was chasing, and he caught it!

And yes, the bangers are in there! Songs like “I Alone,” “PRAY,” “Pidgin & English,” and “Feeling” all made the cut. Honestly, these are the tracks that just remind you why BNXN became one of our faves in the Afrobeats scene. That distinct voice, even on his slower jams, is just undeniable. You hear it, and you know it's Benson. It’s like a warm hug for your ears, seriously.

The mix isn't just a random collection, nah. It takes you on a whole journey through his career, right from Sorry I’m Late, his 2021 EP that basically introduced him to the whole wide world. Since then, he's dropped fire projects like Bad Since ’97, Sincerely, Benson, and CAPTAIN. You can tell his sound has matured, but that melodic songwriting, that one special sauce, has stayed true to his identity. DJ Mo really threaded these together like a pro.

Big ups to DJ Mo for keeping it strictly BNXN! No random Afrobeats songs just to fill space, this is a pure dedication to the man himself. And trust me, with about two hours and one minute of continuous BNXN goodness, you get plenty of time to soak it all in. Whether you were rocking with Buju from day one or you just jumped on the Benson train, this mix gathers all his best chill vibes in one place.

So, go on, plug in, and let us know which song you'd never, ever skip!