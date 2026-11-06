Rajinikanth’s ‘Jailer 2’ Don Finish Work For Cinema, E Dey Come Prime Video Next!

Entertainment

Omo, superstar Rajinikanth no dey joke at all! Him film, ‘Jailer 2’, don finish a record-breaking run for cinemas for India and overseas, and now e dey head to Prime Video for a worldwide streaming premiere.

This action crime sequel, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, get a record-breaking theatrical run, according to Prime Video. Imagine, the film don chop a whopping $86 million so far, making it the highest-grossing Tamil-language film ever! Talk about big doings!

If you never catch am for cinema, your chance dey come to see why everybody dey talk.

Who else dey wait to see if this film go scatter streaming records too? E be like say this ‘Jailer 2’ no dey carry last!