Rachael Okonkwo Don Lock It Down With Her ‘Billionaire Baby’!

Entertainment

Our very own Nollywood sweetheart, Rachael Okonkwo, famously known as Nkoli Nwa Nsukka, has officially set social media on fire! She just dropped a video giving us a proper look at a dazzling engagement ring, and honestly, the internet has not been calm since. The gist circulating is that she's now set to tie the knot with Lagos-based businessman, Chief Chukwudi Onuorah, and let's be real, we are absolutely buzzing for her!

In the viral clip shared across her social media platforms, the actress held up a beautiful bouquet of red roses, letting the camera catch every sparkle of her new rock. Her excitement was palpable, radiating through the screen as she celebrated this major step. Dressed elegantly in a black gown, the 39-year-old proudly flaunted her ring.

The entire scene looked straight out of a fairy tale, with the room decorated with scattered flower petals, hinting strongly at a romantic proposal venue. As if the visual wasn't enough to give us goosebumps, Rachael's voice was clearly heard referring to her fiancé as ‘my billionaire baby’. Talk about securing the bag and securing the love at the same time! Ah, this kind love sweet pass sugar.

The confirmation is even clearer now: our girl Rachael has wasted no time updating her Instagram bio. It now proudly reads ‘Rachael Okonkwo Chukwudi Onuorah’, truly solidifying her new status and letting the whole world know. As for Chief Chukwudi Onuorah, who hails from Enugu State, he is understood to be a businessman. Reports also say he is a widower with five children, and he also has a child with his baby mama. Life truly has different chapters for everyone.

Seeing our favourite stars find their joy always makes us smile. This engagement news has brought such a beautiful energy to the timeline. We can't help but wonder, who else is already picking out their owambe outfits for the traditional wedding? Spill the tea!