Adewale Adeleke's IG Goes Wild After Hack Floods Page With Porn!

Entertainment

Wahala for who no get strong password! Davido’s elder brother, Adewale Adeleke, don finally speak up after his Instagram account catch fire. The His page was compromised, and explicit content – una sabi am as porn – flood the account. Adewale has now cleared the air.

He dropped an "IMPORTANT UPDATE" on his page, sounding like someone who just finished a serious clean-up operation. Adewale apologised for the “indecent and offensive content (porn)” that suddenly appeared on his timeline, telling everyone to ignore anything sent or posted from the account in the last 12 hours. Imagine scrolling through your feed and seeing that kind of content on a public figure's page? E no funny at all.

Baba said he has regained access to his account, but he still dey wonder who him offend. “I don’t know what I did to anyone. I stay by myself, I have a good time with my wife and kids, and I haven’t offended anyone,” he wrote, sounding genuinely confused. It’s like someone just woke up to pure chaos for no reason. He also took time to appreciate all his followers who alerted him to the mess.

Honestly, some people just dey look for trouble sha. Who sends explicit content to someone's page like that? It's giving 'online mischief' to the highest level. We hope Adewale has secured his account with like, three different authentications now. Because this kind wahala, e fit scatter person day.