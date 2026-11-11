NLNG don ginger filmmakers for 2027 Creative Arts Prize with $20,000!

Entertainment

Weytin? NLNG don finally open call for entries for the 2027 edition of The Nigeria Prize for Creative Arts, and let's be honest, this one dey hot! Our Nigerian filmmakers, especially the sharp ones between 18 and 35, get the chance to show us unseen stories and win a cool US$20,000. Imagine that kind of cash just for telling our own narratives!

This initiative, led by Natural Gas LNG (NLNG), is challenging creative minds to dig deep into the theme "Nigeria Unseen." What does that even mean? It means they want to see the real-real gist, the untold parts of Nigerian life we rarely ever catch on our mainstream screens. Entries are open now for eligible participants across the creative sector, whether you dey Naija or you dey diaspora.

Get Ready, Filmmakers! Your Chance Don Land

This is not their first rodeo o! The Nigeria Prize for Creative Arts is back for its second cycle after a mad successful inaugural run in 2026. This year, the stakes are higher with that US$20,000 prize money for the winning entry. And the best part? You don't even need to be living in Nigeria to participate. As long as you are a Nigerian filmmaker between 18 and 35, you can submit your work and contribute to the national narrative. This na a huge platform for young talent to gain international recognition – no dulling!

The Dream Team Steering the Ship

To make sure everything runs smoothly and the standards are top-notch, NLNG has appointed a three-member Advisory Board. And trust us, this board sabi their onions! We get the legendary award-winning filmmaker and producer Femi Odugbemi as the chairperson. Joining him are the no-nonsense journalist and broadcaster Kadaria Ahmed, and the brilliant documentary filmmaker Joel Kachi Benson. This is a formidable lineup, bringing mad experience in filmmaking, journalism, creative education, and media leadership. Their combined expertise means this competition go maintain serious artistic and editorial integrity from start to finish. They're making sure the judging process is fair, unbiased, and reflects the highest standards in documentary filmmaking, so every entrant and viewer can trust the outcome.

NLNG's Vision and Oga Femi's Words of Wisdom

Sophia Horsfall, NLNG's General Manager of External Relations and Sustainable Development, no dey hide her confidence in Nigerian talent. She talk say the Prize aims to ginger work that go broaden public understanding of our country and its people. You know, make we learn something new about ourselves.

Then Oga Femi Odugbemi, the Board chair, come drop some serious gems of advice. He explained that the "Nigeria Unseen" theme gives filmmakers plenty of freedom when choosing their subject. He encouraged filmmakers to look beyond remote locations and find depth in everyday experiences. In other words, stop chasing the obvious or the 'exotic'; sometimes, the most profound stories are happening right next door, in the lives of ordinary people. He stressed the importance of proper research, gaining access, and building trust when documenting human stories. Oga Femi also advised entrants to test their assumptions and, very importantly, to let their subjects speak for themselves. This approach isn't just about observing; it's about helping audiences truly understand the complexity of the lives being portrayed. This is not just film; it is a conversation.

The Nitty-Gritty: Don't Miss Out!

For those ready to jump in, here are the vital deets: your film must have been produced between January 2026 and April 2027. So if you've been sitting on a hot project from last year, this might be your time! Also, the running time of each entry must not pass 20 minutes – short and sweet, exactly how we like our documentaries. You must make sure your content aligns perfectly with the "Nigeria Unseen" theme if you want to be considered for the award. The deadline for submission is serious business, so filmmakers need to plan their workflow sharp-sharp. NLNG dey ginger applicants to submit works that offer fresh perspectives on familiar subjects or uncover narratives we've all been ignoring. So, go on, show us the Nigeria we never knew existed! What kind of unseen stories are you ready to share?