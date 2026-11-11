Asake drops serious gems for upcoming artists in GAFFER Magazine feature

Entertainment

Asake, our very own Afrobeats superstar, don dey command serious attention after his latest feature for GAFFER Magazine. And no be small talk o, he's dishing out some proper advice for all the emerging artists out there, especially after the extraordinary run he had throughout 2026.

E no dey shock us say Asake, with his unique vibe, is telling young musicians to hold their identity tight. Baba says instead of chasing success by changing who you are, make you protect your originality. He believes say you fit reach global audiences, scatter everywhere, all while staying true to your sound, your background, and your personal approach. This man is truly walking his talk!

According to Asake, "There are no limits." This na pure motivation for upcoming talents, urging them to believe in themselves and, very importantly, to remember where they come from. That message sharpens the philosophy we already see in his career, built on strong Yoruba influences, proper street-inspired energy, and that unmistakable musical style we all sabi and love.

And trust us, his 2026 run gives his advice even bigger weight. He opened the year alongside Wizkid on REAL, Vol. 1, a collaborative EP. These two legends dropped bangers like “Turbulence” and “Jogodo”, and the EP don clock over 122 million on-demand streams here in Naija alone! And e no stop there o, those songs cross borders, enjoying major streaming success across several major international markets.

Then May came, and M$NEY dropped. His fourth studio album and the first full-length project under his independent imprint, Giran Republic, landed with a bang! The album set a new Spotify Nigeria record, clocking an insane 37.5 million first-week streams, leaving the old benchmark in the dust. Who dey breathe?

Asake no just carry M$NEY reach streaming platforms, he took am straight to international audiences, giving us a special orchestral concert in London. And because he’s a global phenomenon, he later returned to The O2 Arena for a sold-out headline performance as part of his In God We Trust world tour. If that's not 'no limits', then wetin be?

This GAFFER feature arrives during a defining period for the singer, showing everybody how being authentic, consistent, and growing creatively can really cement an artist's global presence. Asake’s advice is simple, yet powerful: believe in your journey, stay true to who you are, and never, ever forget where you started. Which part of his advice hit you the hardest?