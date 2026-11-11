Kirk Franklin Drops Fire Album, Davido Joins for Gospel Jam!

Entertainment

Weytin? Kirk Franklin, the same legend that practically raised us with his gospel hits, just dropped his fourteenth solo album, "I Am What I Am" via Uptown Records, and e no come alone! Our very own Afrobeats superstar, Davido, is on the focus track, "Hope In You"! This collaboration is giving us goosebumps already. Imagine the vibes!

This new album is not your regular one-sided gist. Nah double-disc project wey get studio side and a live side, showing us the two sides of Kirk Franklin: the gospel icon we all know and love, and a talent wey sabi bend genres. He's mixing his gospel roots with fresh sounds like Afrobeats, hip-hop, and R&B. E no dey play!

And Davido no be the only big name on the guest list o! The album is packed with other heavyweights like Karen Clark Sheard, GloRilla, Jelly Roll, Tim Rogers, and Tobe Nwigwe. The 14-track collection is perfectly balanced, with seven live recordings and seven studio tracks. Na full package be this!

Beyond the Davido jam, another track making serious waves is "This Time," which interpolates Mandrill’s “Children Of The Sun.” The energy on this one is just too much, with Kirk driving the chorus. Then you have multiplatinum hip-hop powerhouse GloRilla coming through with upbeat bars, showing another side of her artistry. Versatility at its finest!

Before this fire album dropped, Kirk Franklin gave us a taste with "Thank You For Everything," featuring the one and only gospel legend Karen Clark Sheard of The Clark Sisters. That track quickly became the fastest growing record at Gospel radio. He even performed it live at the 41st Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards, and the video premiered on BET Her. So you know the album go dey burst brain.

Are you ready to add this gospel-Afrobeats fusion to your playlist or you go just dey form like say you no hear?