Danielle Adewusi don land Puerto Rico, ready for Miss Universe 2026!

Entertainment

Our very own Dr Danielle Adewusi, Nigeria’s representative for Miss Universe 2026, don finally step out for San Juan, Puerto Rico! She landed there on Monday, 9 November, ready to begin all the pre-pageant wahala and activities.

But before she even enter plane, Danielle made sure to give us a proper send-off fashion moment. She rocked a custom off-white and burgundy ensemble, complete with proper gold embroidery and a dramatic train for her Miss Universe departure. Na serious drip for airport, no dull moment at all!

Remember when she chopped the Miss Universe Nigeria 2026 crown on 27 September? That day, she represented Lagos State and beat 19 other delegates. E be like destiny o, because her mama also won the national title back in 1991. Talk about a full-circle moment – thirty-five years later, na her daughter turn.

This babe no be only beauty, she get brains too! Danielle is an alumnus of King’s College London, with an MBBS and a first-class honours degree in Psychology. On top her medical career, she still runs "Scrub the Stigma," a powerful initiative wey dey focus on healthcare access and women’s health awareness for Nigeria and the UK.

Before she carry our national crown, Danielle was already making waves, placing in the Top five at Miss Universe Great Britain in 2023. She even went to Thailand to get international runway coaching. And because the Miss Universe Organisation don remove maximum age limits, our 29-year-old Danielle is one of the delegates dey compete under the new, expanded rules.

Now she don join nearly 120 other delegates from all over the world for the preliminary rounds, national costume presentations, and all the rehearsals. We know she go shine for those o!

The grand finale for the 75th Miss Universe pageant go happen on Tuesday, 24 November 2026, straight from the Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot in San Juan. Na there we go see who go carry the crown home. E go hot! Are you ready for the show?