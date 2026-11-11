Odumodublvck says 'no' to settlement, channels Michael Jackson for the wahala

Entertainment

Odumodublvck, the rapper we all sabi, is facing an assault allegation in court, and e no even wan hear word! Against his own lawyers' advice, Baba says he's not settling, because according to him, he did nothing wrong. To drive his point home, he even dropped a Michael Jackson comparison, showing us exactly how high the stakes are for him.

“I told them I’m not going to settle. This is what happened to Michael Jackson. He settled when he did not do so,” Odumodublvck said. You see why we say the comparison is loaded? It means he's ready to go all out, no retreat, no surrender, because he believes settling would make him look guilty, just like he feels people saw MJ.

So, what's Odumodublvck's side of this whole gist? He says the whole thing started right in his house. Some man allegedly got in through a mutual friend and just started recording him without consent. Our man said he and his bouncer warned the guy, but apparently, he kept filming, no respect for personal space at all.

But wait, there's more! Odumodublvck says the same man later pulled out his camera again at a party. The rapper confronted him on stage, as per his account. Even after all that, Odumodublvck claims they squashed it – the man was even dancing alongside him, still recording! Na wa for some people.

Then came the proper twist. Odumodublvck woke up the next morning to see a video of the incident everywhere online. And to crown it all, he alleges that the same man later dragged him to court, accusing him of assault. Talk about a plot twist!

Of course, this is just Odumodublvck's side of the story, the only one we've heard in public so far. The man involved has not been named in reports, and his own version of events from the house or the stage hasn't surfaced. That's why courts exist, abi? Two people, same night, completely different stories.

His lawyers definitely saw the situation differently from him. For public figures, settling is usually the smart move. It quickly kills headlines, avoids long, draining legal battles, and lets you move on with your life and career. But for Odumodublvck, it's not about convenience; it's about principle. He believes a settlement can look like an admission of guilt, and he’s clearly not willing to wear that badge.

His Michael Jackson reference explains his reasoning perfectly. Back in 1993, Michael Jackson settled a civil suit out of court with Jordan Chandler's family and was never criminally charged over those allegations. But even after a jury acquitted him in a separate case in 2005, critics still treated that payout as a black mark against him for decades. Odumodublvck clearly doesn't want that kind of baggage following his name.

This whole situation highlights a familiar tension for artists whose careers are powered by social media. Odumodublvck's rise to stardom was largely fuelled by viral moments, with hits like "Declan Rice" blowing up in 2023 and his mixtape “Eziokwu” building on that momentum. Now, the very same culture of constant recording that made him a household name is at the centre of his legal headache. It's a proper irony, if you ask us.

Odumodublvck's account also brings up valid questions about consent and personal space, especially in private settings. Celebrity homes and afterparties are not public stages, even if the person living there performs on one for a living. Plenty of artists have had to push back against fans and hangers-on who film them without an invitation. It's a thin line between fan love and invasion of privacy.

For now, Odumodublvck is standing firm, betting that the courtroom will see things his way. The case is still pending, so we’ll just have to wait and see how this plays out. But one thing is for sure: this drama go ginger how he handles the next camera pointed at him. You think he's right to fight it, or should he just settle the matter?