Entertainment

Nollywood actress Uche Montana don scatter table with her latest hot take! She recently called out the Nigerian movie industry's growing obsession with social media popularity, stressing that actual acting talent should be the number one thing when casting roles. According to her, it’s time to stop chasing likes and start chasing real acting chops.

Uche, a Nigerian actress, dropped these gems during a tell-all interview with media personality Davibes Olamide, where she didn't hold back on topics ranging from genuine friendships to the sometimes-wild realities of celebrity life. But the one that really got us thinking was her direct message to the industry. Speaking on the increasing preference for actors with massive online followings, Montana didn't mince words: “The Nigerian movie industry needs to stop picking numbers on Instagram over talent”. E be like say some people needed to hear that loud and clear, abi?

Her chat then shifted to the tricky balance between friendship and success. Asked whether she would pursue success even if it cost her friends, Montana made clear she values her friendships and does not want to be broke. She went further, stressing that genuine connections cannot be measured by the things of the world, because good friendship means the world to her.

Uche Montana also peeled back the curtain on some of the biggest misconceptions swirling around celebrity status. She called out the biggest lie about being famous: the myth that everything comes free. She said, “The biggest lie about being a celebrity is that you get things for free.”

She also pointed out that some things remain beyond the reach of fame, naming peace and good health.

On respect and personal value, she observed that people only respect you when you have value.

So, Nollywood, are we listening? Or are we still scrolling for likes?