KAVA Bags Wande Thomas’s ‘Spiraling’: Toni Tones and Jim Iyke to Scatter Screens This November!

Entertainment

Forget all your ginger, because something huge is about to hit our screens! Streaming platform KAVA just dropped major gist: they've officially acquired Wande Thomas’s psychological thriller film, Spiraling. And who dey run things for this film? None other than our faves, Toni Tones and Jim Iyke! Just imagine that combo – the chemistry go loud!

The film go land on the platform sometime in November. Prepare yourselves, because the suspense go be market! This psychological thriller explores deep themes of ambition, obsession, and betrayal. Heavy stuff, right? This film no dey play. They even screened it at the 17th Silicon Valley African Film Festival, where it was programmed alongside seven other Nigerian films.

Toni Tones plays Sade, a tech entrepreneur whose perfect life scatter after one impulsive affair kicks off a whole series of dangerous events, especially during the election period. We sabi say election period go always carry gist, but this one sounds like premium chaos! Other big names like Folu Storms, Seun Ajayi, Fae Olumide, Fiyinfoluwa Asenuga, and Mathilda Akatugba are also in the mix. So you know the acting go be top-tier.

Wande Thomas wrote the film, with Amaka Anioji adding her touch. And for production, we have Isoken Ogiemwonyi through Studio Ogiso, with Thomas also producing through Urbangidi Showtime. These two sabi work, they've done The Smart Money Woman and the Showmax drama Under the Influence before – so you know the quality is guaranteed.

Ladun Awobokun, KAVA’s head of acquisitions, explained why the platform picked up the film. Ogiemwonyi added that the project is a character-driven story about flawed people making questionable choices. Na so life be, abi? We can't wait for KAVA to carry this film to audiences across Africa and the diaspora.

Thomas himself said the film grew from an interest in how fragile successful lives can be. E be like this film go teach us lessons wey we no expect. Are you ready for your mind to be blown this November?