African SDGS Film Festival drops its 2026 official selections

Entertainment

The organisers of the African SDGS Film Festival don finally ginger us with the official list of 30 films selected for their 2026 edition!

This two-day film shindig, wey kick off yesterday, November 4, and go round up today, November 5, dey happen live for Silverbird Cinemas inside Abuja. From heavy documentaries to sweet animation and engaging short narratives, the films are all chooking mouth into serious business like poverty reduction, climate action, and social equity.

This year’s festival theme, ‘Amplifying Voices for a Sustainable Future,’ is a whole mood. The goal na to inspire, educate, and mobilise communities through powerful storytelling and cinema, all in a bid to hit those Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Talk about using film for good!

Beyond just watching films, attendees fit also catch masterclasses, see who go carry award, and chop some serious networking opportunities with African filmmakers and film enthusiasts.

So, if you dey Abuja and you sabi good film, you better rush go catch the remaining screenings today! Which of these thirty films do you think will really make a statement?