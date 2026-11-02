Kweku Smoke don carry first for Apple Music Ghana with ‘Bra’!

Entertainment

Weytin dey happen for Ghana Apple Music Top 100 chart? Kweku Smoke’s banger, ‘Bra’, don scatter everywhere and claim the number one spot! This means ‘Faith’, wey Lasmid feature on, don drop to second place.

And let's be honest, Kweku Smoke no dey joke at all. The guy just dey show power, with a whopping 13 of his songs chilling in the top 20. E no stop there o, eight of those tracks dey comfortably inside the top 10.

‘Bra’ dey lead the pack, then ‘Faith’ at number two, and ‘Bombele’ by Kweku Smoke right behind at number three. The only song wey manage to break Kweku Smoke’s monopoly in the top four na Kofi Mole’s ‘BALOTELLI (SUPA)’, wey dey number four. Sha, at least one person still dey give am small competition for the very top spots.

His other tracks wey dey make noise in the top 10 include ‘Survivor’ at number five, ‘Soul Healer’ at number six, and ‘Halleluyah’ at number seven. If you scroll down small, you go see ‘Mmereniho’, wey Dikoo feature on, at number nine, and ‘Okwantunii’ completing the top 10 at number ten.

Even with all Smoke’s noise, Asake still dey shake body on the charts. His song ‘IKEBE 3000’, featuring Blaqbonez, climbed from number twelve to number eight. But his track ‘Forgiveness’ moved from number ten to eleven. Overall, the Nigerian singer still sabi how to maintain, with three entries in the top thirteen.

Black Sherif’s ‘Jolie’ also managed to gain one spot, now chilling at number seventeen. But e be like ‘Expresso’ no too strong, because e don fall out of the top twenty after previously being at number twenty-one. Wahala for who no dey update their playlist!

Kweku Smoke’s continuous presence on the chart no be magic o. E dey powered by his album, ‘No Days Off’, wey he drop on September 4, 2026. This project, wey be him seventh studio album, no dey dull at all. The title track, ‘No Days Off’, currently dey number sixteen, further cementing his reign. As if that no do, 3Music TV reported say the album even topped Apple Music in Ghana and appeared on charts in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Italy. Man no go let dem breathe!

Na wahala for the other artists sha, because Kweku Smoke no dey look back! Who go fit stop this guy?