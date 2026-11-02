Kira Taiwo remembers dad Ogogo on his first heavenly birthday

Entertainment

Kira Taiwo, daughter of veteran actor Taiwo Hassan, popularly known as Ogogo, brought out the tissues on October 31. She shared a deeply emotional tribute on her Instagram page for her late father’s first posthumous birthday. The veteran actor would have celebrated his 67th birthday that day.

In the video, a photo of Kira and her daddy appeared, and honestly, she just broke down in tears. Her caption was pure emotion, pouring out her heart to him.

She wrote, “Happy heavenly birthday to my daddy. I want to hug you so badly.” She also prayed that Allah would grant him Al-Jannah Firdaus and told him she loves him forever.

Ogogo, who was born on October 31, 1959, died on August 23, 2026. He was 66 and had been battling stage-four cancer.

The post quickly drew reactions from fans and colleagues who joined Kira in praying for the late actor. What a touching way to honour his memory.