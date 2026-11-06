John Wick Animated Prequel Dey Come, Keanu Reeves Still Baba!

Entertainment

Wahala for who no like am! Lionsgate don officially greenlight an untitled “John Wick” animated prequel. The studio made the big announcement during their earnings call on Thursday. And the best part? Keanu Reeves is set to return, returning as our favourite hitman. E no go shock us if this one too chop eye.

Wetyn We Go See?

The film go dramatise the legendary “impossible task” we’ve all heard about – the one wey got John Wick out from under him brutal gangland overlords on the High Tables. Imagine all that action, but animated! Plot details are super secret right now, like dem bury am for basement under concrete. No loose talk for anybody.

Who Dey Drive This Ship?

So, who dey lead this mission? Shannon Tindle is the director, and we trust him to deliver. Him dey known for some serious animation magic, including directing and co-writing 2024’s “Ultraman: Rising” for Netflix – that one mixed 1960s visuals with manga and anime vibes. He also created and co-wrote the Emmy-winning Netflix series “Lost Ollie.” Plus, he even worked on "Kubo and the Two Strings" and designed characters for classics like "Coraline" and "Samurai Jack." The script na from Ryan and Kaz Firpo,

Who Dey Produce Am?

For the production side, plenty big names dey involved. Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee for Thunder Road, Chad Stehelski for 87Eleven Entertainment, and even new partners Point Grey are producing. Our main man, Keanu Reeves himself, no just dey return for the character, he go also produce the film. Nathan Kahane dey executive produce, so this team strong.

The Wick-Verse Don Blow!

This animated prequel na just one part of the John Wick universe wey dey expand like mad. Last year, we saw the release of “Ballerina” – even Keanu Reeves popped up there. Then there’s “Caine,” the one based on Donnie Yen’s character from “John Wick: Chapter 4,” wey dem shoot from April to July this year. Donnie Yen dey direct and e go bring back Rina Sawayama as Shimazu Akira. And even though Baba John Wick supposedly kpai for “Chapter 4,” plenty rumblings still dey about “John Wick: Chapter 5.” As if that no do, another TV series, “John Wick: Under the High Table,” dey on the way with Robert Levine as showrunner. Lionsgate Television, 87Eleven Entertainment, and Thunder Road dey back am. No dull moment for the John Wick geng!

Honestly, we no get issues with more John Wick, animated or not. But abeg, where is the new Constantine movie wey we dey wait for? Make dem drop am sharp sharp! Abi una don forget say we still dey look forward to that one?