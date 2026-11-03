Skales don yarn about him beef with Wizkid finally!

Entertainment

Singer Skales don finally open up about him long-standing wahala with fellow music titan, Wizkid. We know say these two get history, but Skales don share him side of the story for one interview with Osi Suave.

According to Skales, the whole thing spiralled during one of him Twitter Q&A sessions. Someone just dropped a question about Wizkid, and our man Skales, sharp-sharp, fired back with “Wizkid no get my time again.” Omo! You know how Naija Twitter dey, that comment scatter everywhere like confetti for wedding party, blowing up faster than VPN after ban. Skales said he thinks the Grammy-winning singer no too like am. And honestly, who would? That kind comment fit ginger someone's spirit in a bad way.

But e no end there oh. Skales yarn say Wizkid even went further to insult him mama and papa, and accuse am of rocking fake jewelry on Twitter. Chai! Na serious tension be that. But here's the twist for the gbas-gbos: Skales confess say na him ex-girlfriend actually used his account to reply Wizkid. Abeg, this kain drama suppose get him own Nollywood series! Imagine your ex handling your social media beef. Wild!

Our 'Shake Body' crooner, Skales, say he no even like the whole back and forth and he don try plenty times to squash the beef and make dem ginger their relationship back to normal. E even dropped gist about one time Wizkid suppose show for him 'Mukulu' video, but the Starboy just told him say him get 'flat tire' and e no fit come. Flat tire ke? For video shoot? Come on now, Bros. Wetin be that excuse? We been thinking say na only for relationship dem dey use that kain excuse.

This whole thing sounds like a classic case of bad blood bubbling over, with a touch of social media wahala. Skales don try to extend olive branch, but e dey look like Wizkid still dey on him own lane. So the question be, after all this years, who go finally pick up the phone first?