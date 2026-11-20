Entertainment

Who dey breathe? If you thought Afrobeats was just for us, think again! Global sensation Jason Derulo don join forces with a Romanian DJ, DJ Goja, and the talented Melody to snatch the number one spot on the Billboard U.S. Afrobeats Songs chart with their gbedu, 'Mi Chico'. This massive win is for the chart week of November 21, 2026, meaning the song is officially king of the hill as of tomorrow!

For those of us asking 'Who be this DJ Goja?', Spotify dey confirm say baba na Romanian DJ, and na so Spotify describe am: him get work behind multiple dance hits and he don release music through big labels like Ultra, B1 Recordings, Spinnin’, and Warner Music. So, to think say him and our Jason Derulo go come give us Afrobeats fire like this? Na pure cruise!

The official collaboration and remix editions of 'Mi Chico' dey listed in DJ Goja's discography. Billboard no dey play o, dem don set standard for how dem rank these bangers. Their secret recipe involves a weighted formula, calculating official streams, downloads, and all the data wey Luminate dey compile. That gives the song a place on Billboard's formal U.S. Afrobeats chart.

This hit track no just produce itself. The brains behind the lyrics, the songwriters, include O.M.Goja, J.J.Desrouleaux (yes, that's Jason Derulo himself!), and S.Charles. And for the production work, the magic hands belong to DJ Goja, Jason Derulo, and E.Siakas. The credits connect DJ Goja to both the performance and the making of the track.

Now, tell us, how many times you go stream 'Mi Chico' before the end of the weekend?