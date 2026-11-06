Davido, Kwesi Arthur, Kweku Smoke, Lasmid go shut down Tidal Rave Festival 2026!

Entertainment

Another year, another massive takeover! The Tidal Rave Festival, Africa's biggest beach festival, is gearing up to shake the shores of Accra with a star-studded lineup that includes hitmakers like Davido, Kwesi Arthur, Kweku Smoke, and Lasmid. This iconic festival, known for bringing young people together, promises an unforgettable experience on 14th November, 2026, at the beautiful La Palm Royal Beach Hotel.

#NoRaverLeftBehind: Friendship na the koko!

This year, Tidal Rave Festival is coming with a sweet theme: “No Raver Left Behind.” Dem dey put friendship and togetherness front and center, celebrating the real MVPs who make any experience lit – your squad! Awo Somuah-Ampadu, who leads Echo Live at EchoHouse, even yarned about how every friend group get their different characters, but somehow, they always link up for the same plan. According to her, when the memories don set, everybody get gist to tell. That's the beauty of doing things together, from the music and laughter to those unexpected moments that turn into shared history.

Beryl Agyekum Ayaaba, CEO of EchoHouse and the curators of Tidal Rave Festival, emphasized this vibe, saying, “Tidal Rave has always been about bringing young people together through experiences that stay with them. With #NoRaverLeftBehind, we want to put the friendships behind those experiences in the spotlight.” The festival wants Ravers to look forward to the day not just for the baddest performances, but because of the amazing people they go share those moments with. This spirit of togetherness is the main ingredient for what they are cooking up this year.

The organizers are planning group activities, shared spaces, and plenty of opportunities to capture those priceless moments with your friends. The goal is to make sure every Raver feels included and that the experience feels personal, while still bringing different groups together under one identity. So, whether you and your crew be veteran Ravers or una just dey step in for the first time, the message is clear: the experience is always better when everybody is part of it.

Your Favourite Brands dey for the Turn Up!

Weytin be festival without your favourite brands adding to the ginger? Tidal Rave is bringing some serious partners to the party, each one adding a different flavour to the experience. Johnnie Walker is returning with its dedicated brand experience, adding another dimension for Ravers to explore and enjoy with their squads. Then, Blue Jeans dey join the squad this year, ready to bring that energy that go keep Ravers on their feet, from the first beat until the very last dance.

Coca-Cola is also back as a familiar part of the Tidal Rave experience, serving up those classic refreshment vibes. Nescafé and *959# are joining the mix, swelling the ranks of brand partners coming together to make this year's festival proper. Other cool brand partners like Pepsodent and Munchee are also part of this amazing lineup. These partnerships are all about creating a wider environment where Ravers can connect, discover new things, and just enjoy the whole day with their people. As Awo Somuah-Ampadu highlighted, the festival is thinking about how Ravers and their friends spend the day, what they can discover, participate in, and remember afterwards. #NoRaverLeftBehind na create more chances for inclusion and shared participation, so make una bring your people along, no dulling at all!