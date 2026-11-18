Entertainment

Okay, fam, gather 'round! You know how we do it big? Well, our very own Nollywood heavyweights, Wale Ojo and Linda Ejiofor, didn't just attend the 22nd Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA) on Sunday, November 15, 2026 – they rolled up to the Marriott Hotel in Ikeja, Lagos, and completely owned the night! Forget just showing face; these two came, saw, and definitely conquered, leaving with some serious hardware. The vibes were immaculate, with filmmakers, actors, and all the industry bigwigs showing out and collecting their well-deserved honours across a whopping 26 different award categories. E be like say nobody came to play!

Our man Wale Ojo, the smooth operator himself, didn't just get a nomination; he bagged the coveted Best Actor in a Leading Role award. And for what, you ask? His stellar performance in the 2025 Cameroonian flick Lights Out. If you've seen that movie, you already know the man finished work!

And then there’s Linda Ejiofor, the queen of versatility, doing what she does best! She wasn't playing small, walking away with the Best Actress in a Supporting Role award for The Herd (also a 2025 film). But hold up, hold up! This isn't even the first time Linda is making major waves this year. Just months ago, she literally made history at the 2026 Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards by becoming the first actress to win both Best Lead Actress and Best Supporting Actress at the same ceremony. Like, imagine having that kind of range! She's literally collecting awards like they're going out of style, and honestly, we are here for all of it! The way she's dropping these wins, other actors better be taking notes!

Of course, other films at AMAA didn't come to play either. The Kenyan-Nigerian co-production One Woman One Bra (2025) didn't just compete, it clinched the highly sought-after Best Film award, proving that collaboration truly pays off. And if we’re talking about who really cleaned out the most, The Color of Exile went home as the undisputed biggest winner of the night, grabbing four awards. Talk about a clean sweep – they left no crumbs!

AMAA, which was founded all the way back in 2005 by the late legend Peace Anyiam-Osigwe, has always been about recognising the absolute best in African filmmaking, diaspora cinema, and all the technical wizardry that makes our movies pop on screen. It's clear they kept that energy strong this year, celebrating excellence and reminding us why we love Nollywood and African cinema so much.

Linda Ejiofor especially is just showing us all how it’s done, back-to-back wins proving she’s not just good, she’s excellent! With this kind of fire, who do you think is going to pull off a double-whammy award streak like that next?