Ziza Bafana dey ask why Ugandans protect foreign artists pass their own

Entertainment

Dancehall singer Ziza Bafana don come out to question why Ugandans no dey support their own artists like they support foreign ones. E dey feel like many fans go extra mile to protect international stars over their local champions.

This whole matter start after King Saha, the Afro-beat and Zouk musician, yarned controversial things about Nigerian superstars Wizkid and Burna Boy. Saha reportedly called them "faded artists" and even claimed say e better pass dem. Omo, wetin happen next? Pure gbas gbos! Fans no waste time to drag Saha and rush to defend the Nigerian giants.

But for Ziza Bafana, e no just make sense why people dey vex like that over comments about foreign musicians. E dey wonder why such talk fit ginger such strong reactions. Bafana even argued say many Ugandans dey go out of their way to defend these foreign artists even though dem no gain anything from it.

Bafana also say, "It’s funny how Ugandans try so hard to defend artists whom they don’t benefit from. The man threw a stone in a beehive and it got all the tall and short venting. I swear, I realised Ugandans don’t love their own artists."

This gist just shows say sometimes we sabi hail outsiders pass our very own. Na so we be? Who una dey protect pass, your local artist or the international big star?