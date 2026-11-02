October motor madness: Okunnu, Otedola, OGB, and a BBNaija winner's new whips

Entertainment

October 2026 just passed, and if you blinked, you probably missed some serious car flexing from our favourite stars. Here is the hot gist, reminding us that the celeb garages are where the real action is sometimes.

First off, Actor Okunnu reportedly inspected a whopping ₦600M Range Rover. Ah ah, six hundred million naira for one car? E choke! We're not sure if he drove it home or just went window shopping, but the thought alone has our heads spinning. Na money dey talk, abi?

Then, the legendary Otedola had us peeking at his custom plates. You know when someone is so rich, even their number plate has a story to tell? That's the vibe. What we fit use buy house, dem dey use am customise car. Levels!

And if you thought that was all, OGB rolled through with a Mansory Lamborghini. Mansory? That's like a Lamborghini that went to Harvard and then decided to become a certified bad boy. Pure unadulterated flex.

Not to be outdone, a BBNaija Winner also joined the league of car owners, reportedly receiving a shiny new ₦60M Hyundai. Sixty million naira! While it might not be a Lambo or a ₦600M Range, that's still a serious machine. Imagine pulling up to your village meeting with that kind of ride? Goals!

October 2026 really brought the heat with these rides. Forget your regular ol' car review; this was a whole exhibition of luxury and big money moves. Who else is suddenly checking their bank account balance after hearing all this?