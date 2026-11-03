Ayra Starr’s “Commas” Don Land Gold Certification For France!

Entertainment

Ayra Starr is really showing them how it's done on the international stage, with her hit single “Commas” just bagging a Gold certification in France. The news broke on Monday, November 2, 2026, confirming that our baddest boss is still racking up those global plaques.

This is huge because “Commas” is now her fifth song to get certified in France, solidifying her status as a certified international ginger. It just goes to show how much European audiences are feeling her vibe and catchy tunes. Remember “Rush”? That one went Diamond, like, diamond diamond, in France! And let’s not forget “Hypé,” her fire collab with Aya Nakamura, which also got certified.

Honestly, Ayra Starr is not playing at all. She’s really cementing her spot as one of Afrobeats’ biggest exports, taking our sound everywhere. Na global takeover we dey talk about here! Which of her songs do you think is next to collect a plaque?